W.Va. Educators can earn credits by teaching literacy course

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Educators can earn non-degree credits by teaching literacy-focused courses for students grades Pre-K through 8 that will be available this fall.

Thanks to The Benedum Foundation and the June Harless Center, the West Virginia Department of Education (DOE) is are offering the series which features early and adolescent literacy training.

The DOE says the purpose of the project is to create “virtual professional learning sessions” for educators to utilize during the 2020-2021 school year.

They say this will accelerate student learning to close the achievement gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any West Virginia educator working with student in grades pre-k through eighth grade can teach the course. This includes, but is not limited to, general education teachers, Title 1 teachers, special education teachers, and academic coaches.

They can earn three non-degree credit hours via Marshall University.

Participants will be expected to complete course work for non-degree graduate credit between the March 10 through April 27 course dates.

The price of three hours of non-degree credit hours has been negotiated through Marshall University’s graduate school for a cost of $99.

