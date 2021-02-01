Advertisement

WVU Fans Return to Coliseum with Excitement

1,000 spectators were permitted to attend Saturday’s game vs. Florida
WVU fans
WVU fans(wdtv)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time this year, there was a palpable buzz of excitement inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday when No. 11 West Virginia hosted Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

1,000 fans were permitted to attend the game, making the first time this season where spectators outside friends and family of players/coaches were allowed to watch basketball inside the coliseum. Cheerleaders cheered from the stands and concessions were available for purchase.

Though tickets were not sold publicly, select students and Mountaineer Athletic Club members were able to attend. For 25-year WVU basketball season ticket holders, Barbara Adams and Rilla Teets of Morgantown, attending Saturday’s game was a memory they will never forget.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police locate body of missing Morgantown woman
WVSP say the shooting happened Friday night.
Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather
ll
DHHR: 873 new cases, 9 deaths reported in West Virginia Saturday
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Officials at Virgin Hyperloop say construction on the certification center to be built in...
Virgin Hyperloop provides more detail on W.Va. facility

Latest News

Deondre Crudup
Morgantown’s Crudup Commits to Glenville State
Rachel Swartz
Swartz Building Family Atmosphere for Davis & Elkins Women’s Basketball
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Culver Records Career-High 28 But Florida Outlasts No. 11 WVU, 85-80 in Big 12/SEC Challenge
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January...
Gondrezick drops 30 as No. 24 West Virginia pulls away from TCU, 79-70