WVU Fans Return to Coliseum with Excitement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time this year, there was a palpable buzz of excitement inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday when No. 11 West Virginia hosted Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

1,000 fans were permitted to attend the game, making the first time this season where spectators outside friends and family of players/coaches were allowed to watch basketball inside the coliseum. Cheerleaders cheered from the stands and concessions were available for purchase.

Though tickets were not sold publicly, select students and Mountaineer Athletic Club members were able to attend. For 25-year WVU basketball season ticket holders, Barbara Adams and Rilla Teets of Morgantown, attending Saturday’s game was a memory they will never forget.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.