WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick named Big 12 Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the week. This is the first player of the week honor of Gondrezick’s Mountaineer career.

She averaged 27 points in West Virginia’s two wins over Texas Tech and TCU last week. On Saturday against the Horned Frogs, she poured in a career-high 30 points, becoming the first Mountaineer to do so since 2018.

Through 14 games, the senior is the conference’s second leading scorer, averaging 21.43 points per game.

Kysre Gondrezick averaged 2⃣7⃣ points per game in a pair of wins for @WVUWBB against Texas Tech and TCU. She notched a career-best 3⃣0⃣ points at TCU, becoming the first Mountaineer to do so since 2018. @KysreRae is the #Big12WBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/vHrd8dU6hV — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 1, 2021

