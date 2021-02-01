Advertisement

WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick named Big 12 Player of the Week

Averaged 27 points vs. Texas Tech & TCU
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January...
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January 30, 2021 (Photo/Gregg Ellman )(Gregg Ellman | Gregg Ellman)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the week. This is the first player of the week honor of Gondrezick’s Mountaineer career.

She averaged 27 points in West Virginia’s two wins over Texas Tech and TCU last week. On Saturday against the Horned Frogs, she poured in a career-high 30 points, becoming the first Mountaineer to do so since 2018.

Through 14 games, the senior is the conference’s second leading scorer, averaging 21.43 points per game.

