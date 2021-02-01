WVU to allow 1,500 fans for men’s basketball’s game against Kansas on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU athletics announced on Monday that they will increase fan capacity to 1,500 spectators at the WVU Coliseum for the men’s game against Kansas on Saturday, February 6.

That number is up 500 from the 1,000 spectators allowed in for the Florida game on Saturday.

There will be no public sale of tickets as priority will be given to friends & family & Mountaineer Athletic Club members.

Face coverings must be worn at all times.

Capacity Increase Planned for Feb. 6 https://t.co/zn7WWDa28z — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 1, 2021

