WVU women’s basketball jumps to No. 21 in AP Top 25

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball has jumped from 24 to 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

WVU has moved up to #⃣2⃣1⃣ in the latest @AP_Top25 and has been named the "Women's Basketball Team of the Week" by @espn! 👏👏👏#HailWV #PhysicalFor40



🔗 https://t.co/ndWdALNwIT pic.twitter.com/qc50u8Qc6u — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 1, 2021

The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won 8 straight contests, including a Texas two-step of Texas Tech & TCU last week.

WVU hosts the 7-3 Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

