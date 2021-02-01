WVU women’s basketball jumps to No. 21 in AP Top 25
The Mountaineers have won 8 straight contests
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball has jumped from 24 to 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won 8 straight contests, including a Texas two-step of Texas Tech & TCU last week.
WVU hosts the 7-3 Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.
