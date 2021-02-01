Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball jumps to No. 21 in AP Top 25

The Mountaineers have won 8 straight contests
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January...
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January 30, 2021 (Photo/Gregg Ellman )(Gregg Ellman | Gregg Ellman)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball has jumped from 24 to 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Mountaineers did not lose a game in the month of January and have won 8 straight contests, including a Texas two-step of Texas Tech & TCU last week.

WVU hosts the 7-3 Iowa State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

