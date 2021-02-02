Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 2nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We continue to see scattered snow showers through the morning, but they break apart in the lowlands headed into the afternoon. Our temperatures only rise into the low 30s, and we may see one more round of scattered snow showers late at night. Overnight, the mountains continue to see a little bit more snow, but the entire region dries out heading into the afternoon. We see some sunshine in the afternoon, followed by a very clear but very cold night in the teens. Temperatures reach 40 on Thursday, but clouds build through the day, giving way to rain after dinnertime. Rain continues through the night, and we see scattered snow showers through the remainder of the day on Friday. Saturday, we see a partly cloudy day, but clouds build headed into the evening hour. Overnight, snow begins, continuing into Sunday. Snow comes down through the day on Sunday, and overnight into Monday as well, starting to break apart on Monday afternoon and clearing into the evening.

Today: Snow showers continue through the morning. Stay safe on the roads! High: 32.

Tonight: Snow showers overnight, especially in mountains. Low: 23.

Wednesday: A drier morning with a sunny afternoon. High: 31.

Thursday: Much warmer, clouds building through the day. High: 45.

