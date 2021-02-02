Bridgeport RB/DB Moore commits to Glenville State
Second team all-state selection in 2020
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior running back and defensive back Hayden Moore announced his commitment to Glenville State this weekend.
Moore was a second team all-state DB for the Tribe in 2020, registered 50 tackles and 2 TFLs.
At running back, he carried the ball 83 times for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns.
