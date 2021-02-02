Advertisement

Bridgeport RB/DB Moore commits to Glenville State

Second team all-state selection in 2020
Hayden Moore
Hayden Moore(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior running back and defensive back Hayden Moore announced his commitment to Glenville State this weekend.

Moore was a second team all-state DB for the Tribe in 2020, registered 50 tackles and 2 TFLs.

At running back, he carried the ball 83 times for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Police investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
Zachary Renquest
Bridgeport man charged with sending obscene matter to minor

Latest News

Kieshawn Cottingham
Fairmont Senior’s Cottingham Commits to West Virginia Wesleyan
Payton Hawkins
Lincoln OL Hawkins commits to Alderson Broaddus
TCU vs West Virginia women's basketball in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on January...
WVU women’s basketball jumps to No. 21 in AP Top 25
Fans
WVU to allow 1,500 fans for men’s basketball’s game against Kansas on Saturday