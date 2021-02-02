Bridgeport RB/DB Moore commits to Glenville State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior running back and defensive back Hayden Moore announced his commitment to Glenville State this weekend.

Moore was a second team all-state DB for the Tribe in 2020, registered 50 tackles and 2 TFLs.

At running back, he carried the ball 83 times for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns.

