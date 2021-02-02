Dewey Edmund Rowe Dewey Edmund Rowe, 64, of Craigmoor Community, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the United Hospital Center. He was born on March 3, 1956 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Dewey A. and June J. Stewart Rowe. Dewey is survived by his daughter, Brieanna LeBlond and husband Shane of Craigmoor Community; granddaughter, Lilah “Lilahbug” LeBlond; grandson, Julian Oldaker; sister, Marsha Felton and husband Robert Jr. of Lost Creek; nephew, David Felton of Pittsburgh, PA; niece, Julie Rickmond and husband Neil of Salem, VA; aunt, Roseann McVicker of Southington, OH; uncle, Lindsey Stewart of Livermore, CA; as well as his beloved dog Sam, who he rescued. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 10 aunts; Irene Smith, Edith Dadisman, Wanda Dill, Dottie Stout, Georgia Campbell, Julia Rollins, Violet Edgell, Dorothy Woods, Virginia Wolfe and Gladys Rose; and 4 uncles; Gail Stuart, Henson Stuart, Woodrow Rowe and George Rowe. Dewey was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School where he excelled as a fullback and was a Captain of the football team. He was a member of several clubs including being the Senior Class Vice President. He worked for Val Tool, Commercial Testing, WV Sausage, and spent the last 24 years at AF Wendling Food Services as a sales representative where he developed many lifelong friendships with his customers. He was an avid WVU sports fan and played football, baseball, softball, and golf. He loved to visit Tygart Lake. He could often be found on his tractor or bulldozer. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and he devoted his life to his family. Private services will be held for Mr. Rowe. He will be interred in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Dewey’s honor to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston, WV, 26431. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

