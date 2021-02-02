Fairmont Senior trio highlights A-AA first team all-state soccer team
Jonas & Isaac Branch, Bubby Towns tabbed first teamers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The hardware continue to pour in for back-to-back A-AA soccer state champion Fairmont Senior.
A trio of Bears were named first team all-state selections on Tuesday in midfielder Jonas Branch (captain), his twin brother and defender Isaac Branch & forward Bubby Towns.
Towns led Fairmont Senior with 44 goals on the season while Jonas had 30 goals & 32 assists. Isaac tallied 10 goals as a defender.
They are joined on the first team by Liberty forward Hayden Dodd, Philip Barbour midfielder Ethan Gregory, RCB defender Aidan Gamble & East Fairmont’s Lance Cerullo was selected a utility player.
Fairmont Senior forward Nate Flower, Lewis County midfielder Owen Spangler & Notre Dame defender Wade Britton earned second team honors.
1st
F Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior
F Carson Asbury, Scott
F Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant
F Hayden Dodd, Liberty
M Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior (captain)
M Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central
M Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic
M Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour
D Evan Constant, Scott
D Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior
D Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover
D Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd
GK John Patnoe, Charleston Catholic
Utl Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic
Utl Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant
Utl Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont
2nd
F Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover
F Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville
F Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior
F Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield
M Ian Gillispie, Scott (captain)
M Garret Hill, Williamstown
M Caleb Hawks, Winfield
M Owen Spangler, Lewis County
D Brendon Carpenter, Weir
D Blake Spangler, St. Joseph
D Justin Williams, Poca
D William Ball, Charleston Catholic
GK Wade Britton, Notre Dame
GK Jacob Clark, Oak Glen
Utl Antonio Pittman, Weir
Utl Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central
