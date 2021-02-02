Advertisement

Fairmont Senior trio highlights A-AA first team all-state soccer team

Jonas & Isaac Branch, Bubby Towns tabbed first teamers
All-state
All-state(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The hardware continue to pour in for back-to-back A-AA soccer state champion Fairmont Senior.

A trio of Bears were named first team all-state selections on Tuesday in midfielder Jonas Branch (captain), his twin brother and defender Isaac Branch & forward Bubby Towns.

Towns led Fairmont Senior with 44 goals on the season while Jonas had 30 goals & 32 assists. Isaac tallied 10 goals as a defender.

They are joined on the first team by Liberty forward Hayden Dodd, Philip Barbour midfielder Ethan Gregory, RCB defender Aidan Gamble & East Fairmont’s Lance Cerullo was selected a utility player.

Fairmont Senior forward Nate Flower, Lewis County midfielder Owen Spangler & Notre Dame defender Wade Britton earned second team honors.

1st

F Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior

F Carson Asbury, Scott

F Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant

F Hayden Dodd, Liberty

M Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior (captain)

M Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central

M Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic

M Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour

D Evan Constant, Scott

D Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior

D Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover

D Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd

GK John Patnoe, Charleston Catholic

Utl Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic

Utl Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant

Utl Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont

2nd

F Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover

F Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville

F Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior

F Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield

M Ian Gillispie, Scott (captain)

M Garret Hill, Williamstown

M Caleb Hawks, Winfield

M Owen Spangler, Lewis County

D Brendon Carpenter, Weir

D Blake Spangler, St. Joseph

D Justin Williams, Poca

D William Ball, Charleston Catholic

GK Wade Britton, Notre Dame

GK Jacob Clark, Oak Glen

Utl Antonio Pittman, Weir

Utl Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central

