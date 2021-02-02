Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Cottingham Commits to West Virginia Wesleyan

Senior running back/wide receiver picked the Bobcats over Charleston and Wheeling
Feb. 1, 2021
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior running back/wide receiver Kieshawn Cottingham has committed to West Virginia Wesleyan football.

The senior picked the Bobcats over the University of Charleston, Wheeling, Alderson Broaddus Sprint football and Bluefield State. Cottingham was a part of Fairmont Senior’s state championship teams in 2020 and 2018.

