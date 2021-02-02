Fairmont’s Pokey Dot to reopen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After being closed for nearly two years, a well known diner, Poky Dot, in Fairmont is ready to welcome back customers.

This reopening comes after a fire that occurred during the summer of 2019, causing the doors of the Poky Dot to close after being open for over 65 years.

“You could stand at the front door and look all the way back and see to the back, there were no walls no anything,” said Poky Dot operator, Alyssa Caputo.

This was a hard thing for the Caputo to take in.

“There are so many one-of-a-kind things that have been here at the Poky Dot forever that made the Poky Dot what the Poky Dot is and they were lost in the fire. It was just very emotional,” Caputo said.

She said they hoped they wouldn’t have to walk away from the diner for good.

“There’s so many obstacles, and you’re like, ‘is this going to happen, is this going to actually take place,” Caputo continued.

Nearly two years later, the Poky Dot’s is ready to welcome back the community with new menu items and a new interior.

“It’s a celebratory place, it’s a happy place,” said Caputo.

The Poky Dot is now open for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will open indoor dining sometime between Feb. 8-10.

