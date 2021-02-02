Advertisement

French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil

French Creek Freddie has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State while Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more winter.
Freddie Vs. Phil
Freddie Vs. Phil(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WDTV) - French Creek Freddie has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State while Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more winter in Pennsylvania.

According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of an overcast sky on Groundhog Day. West Virginia’s famous weather-prognosticating groundhog did not see his shadow, but Pennsylvania’s beloved groundhog did.

After more than 40 years of making Groundhog Day predictions, Freddie is correct about 50% of the time. This is the second year in a row he has called for an early spring. Punxsutawney Phil has made135 predictions and has predicted winter 106 times and spring 20 times.

