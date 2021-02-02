Glenville State drops first game of the year to West Liberty, 117-85
John Williams led the Pioneers with 21 points
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 Glenville State (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season at the hands on No. 9 West Liberty (5-3), 117-85.
Junior guard John Williams paced the Pioneers with 21 points & Nick Edwards added 16.
This was Glenville’s first game since January 20 as they were forced to pause due to COVID-19 issues.
The Hilltoppers were led by 26 points from Dalton Bolon & 20 from Pat Robinson.
Glenville State hots Notre Dame College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
