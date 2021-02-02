Advertisement

Health officials report 510 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 3 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 510 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 121,935.

195,825 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 70,948 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,031.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, and an 82-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

DHHR officials said 20,047 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 438 patients are currently hospitalized, 118 patients are in ICU, and 48 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).

Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport
