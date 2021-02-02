Hot shooting powers Fairmont State over Alderson Broaddus, 101-67

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State (4-1) shot 69-percent from the field in the first half and pulled away from Alderson Broaddus (4-4), 101-67.

This was the Fighting Falcons first game since January 16, as they were on pause due to COVID-19.

Reigning MEC freshman of the year Dale Bonner poured in 22 points while Fairmont’s own Zyon Dobbs posted his first collegiate double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Brendan Paul dropped a career-high 16 points with 4 threes and Isaiah Sanders added 15.

BP FOR 👌🍊@brendvnpaul hits the triple with the clock winding down. @Fairmont_Hoops shot 69% from the field in the first & leads AB 57-29 at the half pic.twitter.com/dml5Wjuh1l — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) February 1, 2021

The Battlers were led by 17 points from Coryon Rice and Christian Miller-Cardwell added 11.

