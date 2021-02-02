Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 2, 2021

Some more snow accumulation tonight along with some very gusty winds
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone! We’re not completely out of this storm system yet. While the majority of the snow has pulled to the east, tonight till about 4 am, we will have some possibly heavy snow showers moving across the majority of our region. A winter weather advisory is in place for much of central and eastern West Virginia for snow accumulations of 2-4 inches and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The National Weather Service is warning of black ice, dangerously reduced visibility because of the snow and wind combination along bitterly cold wind chills. Once we start the day on Wednesday we’ll see improving skies, but still temperatures will struggle to get higher than the low thirties. Thursday promises to be a much better day with a nice warm-up. But then look to see a front move through us late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Tonight: Snow showers tonight with gusty winds in the higher elevation: Low 23

Wednesday: Improving skies and chilly: High 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild: High: 44

Friday: Early morning showers clearing midday: High: 40

