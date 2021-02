BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln High School offensive lineman Payton Hawkins has committed to play football at Alderson Broaddus.

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Alderson Broaddus University!🟡🔵#COMMITTED #startthebattle @CoachEverhart @ABFootball pic.twitter.com/pcgysqTg3t — Payton Hawkins (@PaytonHawkins22) January 27, 2021

Hawkins was a second team all-state selection for the Cougars in 2020 and special honorable mention as a junior.

