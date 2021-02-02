Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christina Hooker started writing as a form of therapy and ended up telling a story.

Hooker said after going through her own trauma she wanted to find a way to help other people feel less alone.

“Falling Like This” is a novel about two teenagers in Bridgeport that struggle with feeling lost in the world.

“It’s a crisis bonding situation. Which is something I see a lot in people around here. They find someone who maybe understands what they are going through,” she said.

Hooker said she wanted to hit on topics that those who grew up in Appalachia could relate to including love, addiction, broken homes and loneliness.

“Falling like this” will be available to purchase only through hooker at her website.

