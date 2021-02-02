Advertisement

Marion County February 2021 indictments

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County released the following February 2021 Grand Jury indictments:

Name, AgeCharge
Sammy Martz, 45Intimidation of and Retaliation Against Public Officers and Jurors and Witnesses
James Closson, 33Strangulation, Interfering with Emergency Communications
Melvin Borden, 49Domestic Battery Third Offense
Elijah Fennell, 27Carrying a Concealed Firearm By a Prohibited Person,
Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person,
Petit Larceny,
Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin
Michael Ray Schmidl, 34Possession with Intent To Deliver Five Grams or More of Fentanyl and
Possession w/Intent To Deliver a Controlled Sub. (Methamphetamine)
Jeremy May, 44Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Failure to Render Aid
Shane Burden, 35Attempt to Committ Felony,
Disorderly Conduct,
Failure to Fingerprint,
Destruction of Property
Richard Allen Moore, 37Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses and
Robbery in the First Degree (with a firearm)
Miles L. Clouston, 27Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct,
Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct
William A. Washington, 62Burglary
Ronald Ray Rhodes, Jr., 37Sexual Assault in the First Degree,
Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust to a Child
Jordan Brammer, 31Domestic Battery, Third Offense
Bennie Robinson, 23Malicious Assault, Use of a Firearm In the Commission of a Felony,
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Alprazolam and Methamphetamine,
Obstructing an Officer
Steven Allen Turner, II, 31Possession w/Intent to Deliver a Controlled Sub. (Methamphetamine)
Shawn Fain, 43Wantan Engangerment Involving a Firearm (x3)
Persons Prohibited From Possessing a Firearm
Bryan S. Wynder, 33Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Third or Subsequent Offense
Jared Adam Toothman, 37Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol,
Controlled Substances or Drugs Causing Servious Bodily Injury,
Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
Shaquille Lewis, 26Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of others
Ronald Allman, 49Fraudulent Use of An Access Device (x2)
Andrew J. Merrifield, 27Fraudulent Schemes
Zachary Kapp, 30Uttering

