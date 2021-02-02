Marion County February 2021 indictments
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County released the following February 2021 Grand Jury indictments:
|Name, Age
|Charge
|Sammy Martz, 45
|Intimidation of and Retaliation Against Public Officers and Jurors and Witnesses
|James Closson, 33
|Strangulation, Interfering with Emergency Communications
|Melvin Borden, 49
|Domestic Battery Third Offense
|Elijah Fennell, 27
|Carrying a Concealed Firearm By a Prohibited Person,
Possession of a Firearm By a Prohibited Person,
Petit Larceny,
Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin
|Michael Ray Schmidl, 34
|Possession with Intent To Deliver Five Grams or More of Fentanyl and
Possession w/Intent To Deliver a Controlled Sub. (Methamphetamine)
|Jeremy May, 44
|Drug Delivery Resulting in Death and Failure to Render Aid
|Shane Burden, 35
|Attempt to Committ Felony,
Disorderly Conduct,
Failure to Fingerprint,
Destruction of Property
|Richard Allen Moore, 37
|Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses and
Robbery in the First Degree (with a firearm)
|Miles L. Clouston, 27
|Distribution and Exhibiting of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct,
Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct
|William A. Washington, 62
|Burglary
|Ronald Ray Rhodes, Jr., 37
|Sexual Assault in the First Degree,
Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust to a Child
|Jordan Brammer, 31
|Domestic Battery, Third Offense
|Bennie Robinson, 23
|Malicious Assault, Use of a Firearm In the Commission of a Felony,
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Alprazolam and Methamphetamine,
Obstructing an Officer
|Steven Allen Turner, II, 31
|Possession w/Intent to Deliver a Controlled Sub. (Methamphetamine)
|Shawn Fain, 43
|Wantan Engangerment Involving a Firearm (x3)
Persons Prohibited From Possessing a Firearm
|Bryan S. Wynder, 33
|Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Third or Subsequent Offense
|Jared Adam Toothman, 37
|Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol,
Controlled Substances or Drugs Causing Servious Bodily Injury,
Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury
|Shaquille Lewis, 26
|Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference to the Safety of others
|Ronald Allman, 49
|Fraudulent Use of An Access Device (x2)
|Andrew J. Merrifield, 27
|Fraudulent Schemes
|Zachary Kapp, 30
|Uttering
