Marshall University to distribute emergency relief funds to students

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has announced they will be awarding $4.5 million in emergency relief money to eligible students this semester.

This is from a COVID aid package approved by Congress in December.

Students were told in an email earlier this week.

Officials with the university say the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) guidelines direct how the money will be distributed, which will be based on the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA.) Students will be automatically awarded the grant, if eligible, according to Marshall University.

“We are very happy to have received this federal money to assist our students,” said Dr. Beverly Boggs, director of Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance. “The award amounts will vary based on the Estimated Family Contribution, with the highest amount of $1,000 being given to students with the greatest need per their FAFSA on file.”

Dr. Boggs also says other levels of emergency fund distribution are $400, $300 and $200.

Awards will be posted to student accounts starting on Wednesday, but it can take about 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed.

Fairmont’s Pokey Dot to reopen
Westover man indicted on federal child pornography charge
