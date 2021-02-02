Advertisement

No. 21 WVU hosts Iowa State in Big 12’s top 2 scorers

ISU’s Ashley Joens & WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick
Ashley Joens
Ashley Joens(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When No. 21 WVU hosts Iowa State Wednesday night, the best two scorers in the Big 12 will take the floor.

ISU’s Ashley Joens leads the league in scoring averaging 24 points per game and pulls down nine rebounds per contest as well. Kysre Gondrezick paces the Mountaineers and ranks second in the Big 12 averaging 21 points per game.

Offensively, both teams are similar. The Mountaineers rank second in the conference averaging 76 points per game while the Cyclones rank third at 75 points per contest.

Iowa State enters play in fourth place in the league at 11-6 overall and 7-3 in Big 12 play. WVU is currently in second at 13-2 overall and 7-2 in league play.

This is the first matchup between the two schools this year. Tip-off Wednesday night inside the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. The game can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

