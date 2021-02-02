Virginia Ann Ferrella Defazio Virginia Ann Ferrella Defazio, 91, of Stonewood passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Bethlehem, WV on April 6, 1929, the youngest child of Samuel Thomas Ferrella and Rosa Gallo Scigliano Ferrella. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Francesco Anthony “Frank” Defazio, whom she married on November 26, 1950. Also surviving are three sons, Neal (Jacki) Defazio of Bridgeport, Mark (Alice) DeFazio of Bridgeport, and Tim (Vanessa) DeFazio of Stonewood; one daughter, Rosanna (Jimmy) Funk of Clarksburg; 11 grandchildren, Janeal (Jason) Hosaflook of Johnstown, Neal Anthony (Holly) Defazio of Fairmont, Lucas Defazio and partner Marshall Runion of Harrisonburg, VA, Maria DeFazio of Charlotte, NC, AJ DeFazio of Milwaukee, WI, James Michael Funk of Clarksburg, Megan Kerr of Clarksburg, Caitlin DeFazio of Carlisle, PA, Abigail (Mitchell) Winkie of Boston, MA, Garrett DeFazio of Lexington, VA and Caroline DeFazio of Pittsburgh, PA; four great grandchildren, Brady and Claire Hosaflook of Johnstown, and Parker and Preston Defazio of Fairmont; four sisters-in-law, Aralina Ferrella, Edna Ferrella, Jackie Defazio and Mary (Jim) Hustead; three brothers-in-law, Mario (Dorothy) Defazio, Augustine Defazio, Anthony (Angie) Defazio and John (Jean) Defazio; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by five brothers, John “Yenna” Shields and wife Mary, Anthony “Tony” Ferrella, James “Jimmy” Ferrella, Frank Ferrella and wife Carla and John Ferrella and wife Mary; four sisters, Mary Leonette and husband Augustine, Katie Julian and husband Frank, Flora Guido and husband Antonio and Rose Marasco and husband Andy; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Defazio and mother of his children Barbara, and Sylvester Defazio; two sisters-in-law, Carmella Quinones and husband Benjamin “Benny”', and Joanne Defazio; two nephews, Joseph Leonette and Michael Defazio; and her lifetime friend, Ann (Dolf) Fernandez, who was like a sister to Virginia. Virginia was a lifelong resident of Stonewood and was known by many as “Squeaky”. She was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was a member Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where she was also previously a member of the choir. She was a very caring and selfless lady who was known as ‘Nunny” to everyone. Virginia loved the Holidays and dinners with her family and wanted them around her at all times. Everyone was welcome into her home and no one left hungry or without a “to-go”. She was also a big fan of WVU sports and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. The family would like to especially thank her caregiver, Brenda Roach. Family and friends may call Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 3rd Street, Stonewood on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 12:00 pm with Deacon John Yaquinta as Celebrant. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

