Westover man indicted on federal child pornography charge

Jason Steven Kokinda
Jason Steven Kokinda(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Steven Kokinda, of Westover, West Virginia, was indicted Tuesday on a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Kokinda, 42, was indicted on one count of “Second Offense Possession of Child Pornography” and one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registry.” Kokinda, who was previously convicted of sex offenses against children and child pornography charges, is accused of having a cell phone with child pornography images in Randolph County in September 2019. He is also accused of failing to update his sex offender registration after traveling from Vermont and New Jersey to West Virginia in August 2019.

Kokinda is facing at least 10 years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the child pornography charge. He is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the registration charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service investigated.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

