Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Feb. 2

John Halterman: Did you hear a story where a group of online decided to take on the hedge fund managers last week. And in all reality they put a big time beatdown on those people. But the problem is that as they were beating them all of a sudden out of nowhere Robin Hood who is an online broker where they were trading through decided to limit what they can buy an sell. And because of this it now changed the momentum from the main streeters back to the hedge fund managers. Now in my opinion, that was completely completely unethical and absolutely wrong. Now was it illegal? I don’t know. Robin Hood says they have a reason for it but we’ve got to find out answers because clearly if you are going to let people invest online and they are going to be risk takers, let them trade the way they want to trade. Lets not give them an uncompetitive advantage against the Wall Streeters because lets face it, the Wall Streeters already have an advantage and they don’t need any more help. So for more answers call or visit my website today.

