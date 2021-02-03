Advertisement

4 West Virginia health centers to receive federal funding

(WTVG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four West Virginia health clinics will receive federal funding aimed at helping residents diagnosed with high blood pressure.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Tuesday announced $630,000 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a statement, the funding includes $225,180 for the Cabin Creek Health Center in Kanawha County, $145,080 for Valley Health Care in Randolph County, $137,460 for the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center in Calhoun County, and $122,760 for Roane County Family Health Care.

According to the American Heart Association, people with chronic high blood pressure could face an increased risk of severe complications if they contract COVID-19.

Manchin said more than 1 in 3 West Virginia adults have hypertension, “making it essential for our healthcare providers to have the necessary resources to help control high blood pressure and improve COVID-19 outcomes in our state.”

