5 sports podcast Episode 4: Kysre Gondrezick

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau on Week 4 of the 5 Sports podcast.

Topics discussed: Gondrezick playing this season in honor of her late father, her transfer from the University of Michigan to the Mountaineers, her offseason diet & much more!

Click the video above to watch Episode 4 or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vr1PbTD5h3ixiJa19VndA?si=0uyShT49TsWh_PRg71DfvA

