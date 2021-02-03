Advertisement

5 sports podcast Episode 4: Kysre Gondrezick

WVU redshirt senior guard
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick joins Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau on Week 4 of the 5 Sports podcast.

Topics discussed: Gondrezick playing this season in honor of her late father, her transfer from the University of Michigan to the Mountaineers, her offseason diet & much more!

Click the video above to watch Episode 4 or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vr1PbTD5h3ixiJa19VndA?si=0uyShT49TsWh_PRg71DfvA

