Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 3rd, 2021

A drier day, with a cold and sunny afternoon!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After one more dusting of snow overnight, we finally dry out and see some sun in the afternoon. However, we remain cold through the day, but warm up headed into Thursday. Our high on Thursday is in the low 40s, but clouds build through the day. Overnight into Friday, these clouds bring rain, and the rain continues through the morning hours on Friday. Later in the morning, this rain turns to snow, which brings a quick dusting and clears out late in the afternoon. Saturday is partly cloudy and dry but temperatures remain just above freezing, as another system prepares to make its way in. Snow moves In on Sunday morning, and continues through the day, clearing up in the early evening. We see temperatures near 10 degrees overnight, so it will be super chilly! Monday will be a very cold day, with temperatures in the low 20s and partly cloudy skies. Clouds begin to build again on Tuesday morning, bringing snow in the afternoon. The snow sticks around until Wednesday morning everywhere, and lingers into the afternoon in the mountains only.

Today: Cold, with bursts of sunshine through the day High: 31.

Tonight: Clear but very cold. Low: 13.

Thursday: Cloudy but warm. High: 44.

Friday: Rain followed by snow in the morning, but drying out in the evening. High: 40.

