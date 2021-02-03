Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia

W.Va (WDTV) - February is Black History month, and Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation officially recognizing it.

There’s several ways to honor Black Americans through the month by participating in various events.

The series of events kicks off Feb. 10 with a panel concerning disparities in healthcare during the pandemic. It will be hosted at Marshall University.

There are six events throughout the month, the last being held on Feb. 27. It’s the annual Trailblazer Awards Gala that will honor West Virginians within minority communities that have “exhibited an excellence in life service.”

