Advertisement

Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia

(WILX)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - February is Black History month, and Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation officially recognizing it.

There’s several ways to honor Black Americans through the month by participating in various events.

The series of events kicks off Feb. 10 with a panel concerning disparities in healthcare during the pandemic. It will be hosted at Marshall University.

There are six events throughout the month, the last being held on Feb. 27. It’s the annual Trailblazer Awards Gala that will honor West Virginians within minority communities that have “exhibited an excellence in life service.”

For a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
Freddie Vs. Phil
French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport

Latest News

Mountaineer Food Bank holds a drive-thru.
Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway coming to Marion County
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 2 2021 530 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 2 2021 530 AM
Braxton man mug shot
Man Charged in Infant’s Death in Braxton County
Pictures is an insulin pump that costs thousands of dollars. Legislators are trying to change...
Bipartisan effort launches to cap co-pays for supplies, equipment to treat diabetes