Advertisement

COVID variants threaten to reinfect those who’ve already had it

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.

As one health expert says even if you’ve already been infected with COVID-19, you may not be fully protected from the latest mutations of the virus.

Those mutations, especially the one first identified in South Africa, are concerning.

“If it becomes dominant, the experience of our colleagues in South Africa indicate that even if you’ve been infected with the original virus that there is a very high rate of reinfection to the point where a previous infection does not seem to protect you against reinfection,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

That’s why health experts say it’s as important as ever to get as many people vaccinated for the coronavirus as quickly as possible.

“Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there’s enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death,” according to Fauci. “So, vaccination is critical. When it’s available, get vaccinated.”

But the vaccines aren’t the only keys to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t know they protect against transmission to another person,” said Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “So, wearing masks, keeping social distancing and washing hands are still critically important while people are getting vaccinated as well.”

So far, the South African virus variant causing the most concern has been identified in at least two states: South Carolina and Maryland.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
Freddie Vs. Phil
French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to...
Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’
New acrylic shields have been installed along the divesting area in the TSA checkpoint at...
TSA installs new acrylic shields at Morgantown Municipal Airport
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
LIVE: House Rules Committee meeting