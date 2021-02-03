Dr. Clay Marsh testifies about West Virginia’s vaccination rollout in U.S. House subcommittee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTV) - Dr. Clay Marsh, the coronavirus czar of West Virginia, was invited by Rep. David McKinley to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigation subcommittee Tuesday.

In the virtual meeting, Dr. Marsh, alongside coronavirus response leaders from across the country answered questions by representatives about their respective distribution plans.

“I am concerned about Pennsylvania’s vaccine rate of less than 1/2 than what you have achieved in West Virginia,” said Rep. John Joyce from Pennsylvania.

Within an hour of the meeting, most of the questions were aimed at Dr. Marsh and West Virginia’s strategy for vaccination rollout.

“In West Virginia we recognize that ultimately it is culture that plays the most important role in outcome,” Dr. Marsh said.

He referenced a study that stuck with state leaders pointing them to a cooperative relationship between the state and private companies, most notably pharmacies.

Representatives and experts continued to return to, what appears to be, the core issue in many states; the slow distribution of vaccine supply nation-wide.

“We get about 23,600 doses a week. Without expanding our infrastructure we could handle about 125,000 doses per week. We believe with small changes in our infrastructure we could go over 200,000 doses per week,” Dr. Marsh said.

West Virginia garnered national attention after leaders broke from the federal vaccine distribution plan, instead choosing a public-private strategy to disperse the vaccine.

“As we started to look at our own state’s needs, we figured out that we had about 250 pharmacies in West Virginia, half of which were privately owned,” Dr. Marsh said. “Instead of activating the federal program, we went a different direction and started partnering those pharmacies with nursing homes.”

West Virginia is the only state in the United States to finish vaccinating all nursing homes in the state.

During Rep. McKinley’s allotted time in the meeting he defended former President Trump’s vaccination rollout. He referenced the guides given to state leaders in approaching distribution.

“Complaining about not getting the vaccine is like complaining about the size of your meal. When you should be thankful to have any food on the table,” Rep. McKinley told other Congressional Representatives.

