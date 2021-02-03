Advertisement

Health officials report 535 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 27 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 27 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 535 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 122,470.

196,726 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 73,524 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,058.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, a 93-year old male from Putnam County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from McDowell County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Taylor County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 19,212 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 456 patients are currently hospitalized, 129 patients are in ICU, and 55 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,120), Berkeley (9,031), Boone (1,454), Braxton (747), Brooke (1,921), Cabell (7,201), Calhoun (215), Clay (357), Doddridge (417), Fayette (2,432), Gilmer (656), Grant (1,005), Greenbrier (2,286), Hampshire (1,408), Hancock (2,501), Hardy (1,226), Harrison (4,529), Jackson (1,571), Jefferson (3,377), Kanawha (11,206), Lewis (866), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,469), Marion (3,394), Marshall (2,855), Mason (1,678), McDowell (1,268), Mercer (3,946), Mineral (2,514), Mingo (1,955), Monongalia (7,183), Monroe (890), Morgan (878), Nicholas (1,069), Ohio (3,427), Pendleton (587), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (563), Preston (2,436), Putnam (3,891), Raleigh (4,237), Randolph (2,245), Ritchie (571), Roane (466), Summers (680), Taylor (1,028), Tucker (463), Tyler (582), Upshur (1,517), Wayne (2,416), Webster (260), Wetzel (1,016), Wirt (329), Wood (6,586), Wyoming (1,636).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
Freddie Vs. Phil
French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport

Latest News

Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia
Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
United Way
United Way Wednesday, Feb. 2- their mission and how you can help
United Way Wednesday- their mission and how you can help
United Way Wednesday- their mission and how you can help
4 West Virginia health centers to receive federal funding