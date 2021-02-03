Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 3, 2021

A beautiful Thursday is in store!!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! The last of the storm’s snow ended at about midnight last night which left us very windy through this morning. Overcast skies also lingered through the early afternoon, but soon gave way to plenty of sunshine. Even with the sun, our high today only reached about 31F. For the majority of tomorrow, expect to see a beautiful day as well. It will start off very chilly, but we’ll warm up nicely, shooting for the mid 40′s. Unfortunately, that won’t last very long. A weather system coming out of the Central Plains and because of its quick nature a wintry mix will arrive Thursday evening and not letting up till later on Friday morning. Improving conditions are in store for the rest of Friday afternoon, and we should see plenty of sunshine going into Saturday too.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly: Low 14

Thursday: A very cold start with plenty of sun, a wintry mix arrive late: High 45

Friday: Morning rain and snow mix, improving later: High: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly: High: 34

