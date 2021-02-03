Advertisement

Man Charged in Infant’s Death in Braxton County

Man Charged in Infant's Death in Braxton County
Braxton man mug shot
Braxton man mug shot
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Sutton, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Samuel Thomas Workman, 33, of Sutton is charged with the death of a child by child abuse and neglect.

Troopers say Workman was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Central Regional Jail.

Additional information is unavailable at this time.

Stick with 5 news for any updates.

