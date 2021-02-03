Monongalia County AFT President looks for transparency about COVID-19 school case releases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - President of the Monongalia County American Federation of Teachers, Sam Burnett raised concern with how the county’s school COVID-19 case numbers were released.

The public recieved an update every Monday that covered the positive numbers from the week.

However, these numbers were not broken down by individual schools. The number given was for all the schools added together..

Burnett noted that Harrison County were releasing their COVID-19 case numbers by school.

Burnett felt that parents should have the right to know how many cases were in each school in order to do what was best for their family’s well being.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.