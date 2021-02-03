Advertisement

Monongalia County AFT President looks for transparency about COVID-19 school case releases

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - President of the Monongalia County American Federation of Teachers, Sam Burnett raised concern with how the county’s school COVID-19 case numbers were released.

The public recieved an update every Monday that covered the positive numbers from the week.

However, these numbers were not broken down by individual schools. The number given was for all the schools added together..

Burnett noted that Harrison County were releasing their COVID-19 case numbers by school.

Burnett felt that parents should have the right to know how many cases were in each school in order to do what was best for their family’s well being.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
Freddie Vs. Phil
French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport

Latest News

Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia
Celebrating Black History Month in West Virginia
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
United Way
United Way Wednesday, Feb. 2- their mission and how you can help
United Way Wednesday- their mission and how you can help
United Way Wednesday- their mission and how you can help
4 West Virginia health centers to receive federal funding