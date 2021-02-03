Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway coming to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Food Bank is holding a mobile pantry giveaway in Palatine Park.

The giveaway will Feb. 18. Distribution starts at 11 a.m., and will run until 1 p.m. or until they run out of food.

The event is drive-thru only, and each vehicle is limited to one box. Volunteer ask that space is cleared in car trunks so they put store the food there.

