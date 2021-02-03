Advertisement

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway coming to Marion County

Mountaineer Food Bank holds a drive-thru.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Food Bank is holding a mobile pantry giveaway in Palatine Park.

The giveaway will Feb. 18. Distribution starts at 11 a.m., and will run until 1 p.m. or until they run out of food.

The event is drive-thru only, and each vehicle is limited to one box. Volunteer ask that space is cleared in car trunks so they put store the food there.

