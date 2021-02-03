No. 17 West Virginia escapes Ames with 76-72 victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 West Virginia saw a 15 point lead trimmed to 1 with 1 minute to play but hit free throws down the stretch to escape Ames with a 76-72 victory over Iowa State.

Taz Sherman paced the group with 18 points including a 7-of-8 clip from the free throw line. Derek Culver notched double-double number 9 on the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil each had 13.

PHEW🌪️

FINAL: No. 17 WVU 76, Iowa State 72

Taz Sherman: 18 points

Derek Culver: 13 points, 12 rebounds

Emmitt Matthews/Sean Mcneil: 13 points

📸: Luke Lu pic.twitter.com/lmLZwnZQIU — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) February 3, 2021

Tyler Harris, Rasier Bolton and Solomon Young each had 15 for the Cyclones.

West Virginia will host Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game can be watched on WDTV.

