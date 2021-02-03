No. 17 West Virginia escapes Ames with 76-72 victory
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 West Virginia saw a 15 point lead trimmed to 1 with 1 minute to play but hit free throws down the stretch to escape Ames with a 76-72 victory over Iowa State.
Taz Sherman paced the group with 18 points including a 7-of-8 clip from the free throw line. Derek Culver notched double-double number 9 on the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil each had 13.
Tyler Harris, Rasier Bolton and Solomon Young each had 15 for the Cyclones.
West Virginia will host Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game can be watched on WDTV.
