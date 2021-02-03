Advertisement

No. 17 West Virginia escapes Ames with 76-72 victory

Senior guard Taz Sherman had a game-high 18
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 West Virginia saw a 15 point lead trimmed to 1 with 1 minute to play but hit free throws down the stretch to escape Ames with a 76-72 victory over Iowa State.

Taz Sherman paced the group with 18 points including a 7-of-8 clip from the free throw line. Derek Culver notched double-double number 9 on the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil each had 13.

Tyler Harris, Rasier Bolton and Solomon Young each had 15 for the Cyclones.

West Virginia will host Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m. That game can be watched on WDTV.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Freddie Vs. Phil
French Creek Freddie vs. Punxsutawney Phil
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport
Local woman to release book based in Bridgeport

Latest News

Huggins
WVU escapes Iowa State with 76-72 victory
Ashley Joens
No. 21 WVU hosts Iowa State in battle of Big 12’s top 2 scorers
All-state
Fairmont Senior trio highlights A-AA first team all-state soccer team
GSC
Glenville State drops first game of the year to West Liberty, 117-85