Pet Helpers: Zoey

Hi my name is Zoey and I’m a 6 years old corgie mix!

I’m a very sweet girl. I get along with all the dogs and cats in my foster home. I’m not fond of little children but teenagers can be ok. I’m very shy and it takes a bit for me to trust you. But once you show me you love me and feed me treats I do come around and follow you everywhere. I am house and crate trained. I’m not a fan of a crate but I do get used to it. I can do a few tricks. I sit and beg (mom says sit up). I could learn more with work. I can be very nervous at going outside at first so a good fenced yard is important.

I’ve been vetted, spayed, microchipped and flea treated. If you would like a girl like me then complete an application here https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/ the adoption fee is $150.

