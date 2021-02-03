Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Zoey

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hi my name is Zoey and I’m a 6 years old corgie mix!

I’m a very sweet girl. I get along with all the dogs and cats in my foster home. I’m not fond of little children but teenagers can be ok. I’m very shy and it takes a bit for me to trust you. But once you show me you love me and feed me treats I do come around and follow you everywhere. I am house and crate trained. I’m not a fan of a crate but I do get used to it. I can do a few tricks. I sit and beg (mom says sit up). I could learn more with work. I can be very nervous at going outside at first so a good fenced yard is important.

I’ve been vetted, spayed, microchipped and flea treated. If you would like a girl like me then complete an application here https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/ the adoption fee is $150.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Horsemanship Therapy
Horsemanship Therapy
Local pharmacies still working to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies to soon administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies still working to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies still working to administer covid vaccines
John Mandt
W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs returns to statehouse