TSA installs new acrylic shields at Morgantown Municipal Airport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has installed new acrylic shields at the security checkpoint at Morgantown Municipal Airport, the TSA announced in a press release.

The TSA says the protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers typically interact with passengers. This includes the travel document checking podium, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas.

“The addition of these new shields where passengers and TSA officers interact is one of several initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and TSA employees to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

The TSA reminds people to wear a mask and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.

For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19, please visit www.tsa.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.