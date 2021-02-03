United Way Wednesday, Feb. 2- their mission and how you can help

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Harrison County has been helping the community since 1957. It was founded with the purpose of uniting Harrison County citizens by promoting the welfare of the residents in a variety of different areas.

United Way focuses their efforts in three areas including education, income, and health. United Way funds Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County, which aims to improve literacy levels of both children and adults in the area. They also support efforts to keep children in school, as creating beneficial habits starts at a young age and must continue through graduation. To assist with income-related issues, United Way initiated an emergency assistance program that helps families to set and achieve financial goals with the aid of United member agencies like Central WV Community Action, Inc. In addition, other United Way member agencies like 4-H Leaders Assn. of Harrison County, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Camp Catch Your Breath, and Learning Options, Inc. work with United Way’s funding to provide scholarship opportunities for children who live in lower-income households and would not otherwise be able to participate in these organizations. Finally, United Way works to ensure that all members of the community have access to affordable health care. They fund member agencies like Health Access, Inc. and Bi-County Nutrition, which provide access to medical care and meals.

As a community, we can initiate positive change by lifting each other up in times of need. You can help United Way keep our community healthy and strong by donating time or money to any of their causes. More information can be found at https://www.unitedwayhdc.org/ and donations can be made by texting “give united hc” to 313131.

