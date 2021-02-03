UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection to 3-year-old’s death

UPDATE 2/3/21 @ 9:14 a.m.

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A stepfather has been charged in connection to his stepson’s death.

Samuel Thomas Workman, 33, of Sutton has been charged with the death of a child by child abuse and neglect, according to the Braxton County Prosecuting Attorney.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, February 2 troopers were notified about an unresponsive 3-year-old boy at a home in the 3000 block of Old Turnpike Road.

When first responders arrived, they found the child along with a 1-year-old with Workman. However, the complaint stats a neighbor had ‘secured’ the 1-year-old.

Dispatchers say Workman, the stepfather to the 3-year-old, had called 911, but left when EMS crews arrived. Officials report Workman showed up at the emergency room later.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead. The criminal complaint states there were what appeared to be bruises and trauma all over the child’s body, which officials say indicates extreme physical abuse.

Troopers also noticed that Workman had fresh wounds and swelling on both hands and around his knuckles. He also had blood and an unknown fluid on his clothing.

Troopers say during an interview, Workman said he left the residence several times and went to another home to smoke marijuana. While he was there, the children were left alone at the home on Old Turnpike Road. Workman told law enforcement he went back to the house and found the three-year-old unresponsive. He said he tried to perform CPR for 20 to 30 minutes before calling 911.

Workman was arrested and is being held in Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.

Officials say Workman has prior arrests for domestic assault and battery, drug charges, resisting arrest and several counts of retaliation against public employee.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/2/21 @ 10:06 p.m.

