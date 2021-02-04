$5.9 Million announced for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Two locations in West Virginia to receive $5,921,559 in Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grants, announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Of the $5,921,559 provided, $2,000,000 will be granted to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services to help battle the rise in opioid abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the remaining $3,921,559 will be provided to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington for service expansion.

This funding is made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“As the impact of COVID-19 is felt across West Virginia, our cities and counties are facing an addiction crisis that has led to an increase in substance abuse and a rise in drug overdose deaths. Fighting the opioid epidemic has always been a major priority for me, which is why I made certain to bring this issue to President Biden’s attention when we met earlier this week. Providing support for our centers helping West Virginians struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues is a critical part of our relief efforts. I will continue to be an advocate for our state, and use my voice to bring additional support to West Virginians when they need it most,” said Senator Capito.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put an enormous strain on many West Virginians struggling with mental health issues and has made it even harder for many people with substance use disorder to receive treatment,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding is vital to the fight against the drug epidemic and will help save lives by supporting substance use disorder treatment programs and helping those with mental health issues. This battle is far from over and I will continue to fight for funding to help combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia and provide support for our fellow West Virginians during this difficult time.”

