Alderson Broaddus begins administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University began administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and staff members on January 28, the university announced.

Alderson Broaddus began inoculating an initial group of 30 employees against COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine during the last week of December.

Undergraduate students returned to campus on Wednesday, January 13. Upon arrival, all faculty, staff, and students were required to complete a saliva-based test before returning to in-classroom learning

Of the nearly 900 members of the campus community who completed the entrance testing, less than three percent returned a positive result, the university stated in a press release. All positive cases gleaned from the entrance testing completed their quarantine and isolation protocols.

AB says employees over the age of 65 received priority, followed by those aged 50 and older and those in close contact with the public. Students in the health science field who work closely with patients in clinical settings have also been deemed a high priority.

