Alderson Broaddus women fall to Concord, 95-54

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball fell to Concord on the road, 95-54.

The Battlers were paced by 11 points from Shay Harper.

Gilmer County’s Riley Fitzwater had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Mountain Lions.

MEC WOMEN’S SCORES 2-3

CHARLESTON 99, FAIRMONT STATE 66

NOTRE DAME COLLEGE 91, GLENVILLE STATE 86

WEST LIBERTY 77, DAVIS & ELKINS 59

WV WESLEYAN 74, WHEELING 54

MEC MEN’S SCORES 2-3

WEST LIBERTY 117, ALDERSON BROADDUS 78

CHARLESTON 85, FAIRMONT STATE 70

GLENVILLE STATE 91, NOTRE DAME COLLEGE 80

WHEELING 85, WV WESLEYAN 77

