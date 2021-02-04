Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 4th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After yesterday’s sunshine, clouds build through the day with much warmer temperatures. We see values in the low 40s, but rain moves in around 10 pm. Overnight into Friday, these rain showers continue, and in the morning, we see a mix of rain and snow. This shouldn’t amount to much accumulation, it is just a quick dusting that clears out headed into the afternoon. Saturday’s temperatures remain just above freezing, and we see some snow showers in the later morning hours that quick;y move out by the late afternoon. We also expect some scattered snow showers on Sunday morning, but these are isolated showers that move out around dinnertime. We see temperatures in the teens overnight, so it will be super chilly! Monday will be a very cold day, with temperatures just below freezing and partly cloudy skies. Clouds begin to build again overnight, bringing rain early Tuesday morning that continues through the day and following night. The rain turns to snow early Wednesday morning and the flurries stick around, stopping in the evening hours. We have plenty of quick-moving systems headed our way!

Today: A partly cloudy and chilly morning, with clouds and temperatures increasing through the day. High: 42.

Tonight: Mix of rain and snow showers. Low: 36.

Friday: Morning mixed showers, clearing up by the afternoon. High: 37.

Saturday: Clouds in the morning give way to sun in the afternoon. High: 32.

