Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 4th, 2021

A cold and cloudy (but dry) day!
2 Day
2 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After yesterday’s sunshine, clouds build through the day with much warmer temperatures. We see values in the low 40s, but rain moves in around 10 pm. Overnight into Friday, these rain showers continue, and in the morning, we see a mix of rain and snow. This shouldn’t amount to much accumulation, it is just a quick dusting that clears out headed into the afternoon. Saturday’s temperatures remain just above freezing, and we see some snow showers in the later morning hours that quick;y move out by the late afternoon. We also expect some scattered snow showers on Sunday morning, but these are isolated showers that move out around dinnertime. We see temperatures in the teens overnight, so it will be super chilly! Monday will be a very cold day, with temperatures just below freezing and partly cloudy skies. Clouds begin to build again overnight, bringing rain early Tuesday morning that continues through the day and following night. The rain turns to snow early Wednesday morning and the flurries stick around, stopping in the evening hours. We have plenty of quick-moving systems headed our way!

Today: A partly cloudy and chilly morning, with clouds and temperatures increasing through the day. High: 42.

Tonight: Mix of rain and snow showers. Low: 36.

Friday: Morning mixed showers, clearing up by the afternoon. High: 37.

Saturday: Clouds in the morning give way to sun in the afternoon. High: 32.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 3, 2021
National Futurecast, showing conditions at 9 PM, February 4, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 3, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 3, 2021 - clipped version
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 3, 2021 - clipped version
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 3rd, 2021