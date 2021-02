B-U’s Hurst, University’s Nett & Bailey tabbed AAA first team all-state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur forward Ryan Hurst, University forward Riley Nett & Hawk goalie Timmy Bailey were all selected to the Class AAA first team that was released today.

Hurst led BU with 26 goals and 5 assists on the year while Nett tallied 24 scores and 11 assists. Bailey was a stalwart in the net for the U, tallying 44 saves with 6 shutouts and just 14 goals allowed in 14 games.

Morgantown forward Azain Uquily captain the second team and he is joined by B-U midfielder Lane Tenney, Bucco defender Sam Squires & University defender Isaac Lewis.

AAA FIRST TEAM

F Max Trethewey, George Washington

F Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur

F Riley Nett, University

F Eddie Marks, Brooke

M Coleman Meredith, Wheeling Park (captain)

M Brennan King, Jefferson

M Adam Seams, Greenbrier East

M Ryan Holmes, Cabell Midland

D Bryce Coleman, George Washington

D Taylor McFarland, Wheeling Park

D Evan Laraba, Woodrow Wilson

D Matthew Cook, Greenbrier East

GK Timmy Bailey, University

GK Grayson Maddox, Hurricane

Utl Alex Canestraro, Wheeling Park

Utl Garrett Shields, Cabell Midland

AAA SECOND TEAM

F Azain Uquily, Morgantown (captain)

F Nick Ihnat, George Washington

F Jack Hayes, Oak Hill

F Lanty Rose, Greenbrier East

M Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park

M Liam Cronin, Brooke

M Isaac Carney, George Washington

M Lane Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Sam Squires, Buckhannon-Upshur

D Dawson Dillion, Cabell Midland

D Christian Johnson, Hurricane

D Isaac Lewis, University

GK Andrew Coursin, Brooke

GK Alex Catlett, Martinsburg

Utl Jake Bock, Hurricane

Utl Matt Lowe, Jefferson

Honorable mention

Brock Amos, Bridgeport; Caden Andrick, Buckhannon-Upshur; Nathan Ball, Spring Valley; Emerson Beall, South Charleston; Ben Blackwell, St. Albans; Quinlin Blair, Brooke; Xavier Bohn, George Washington; Andrew Brewster, Huntington; Ben Broyles, Princeton; Caden Carpenter, Morgantown; William Carpenter, Lincoln County; Ty Carr, Oak Hill; Matthew Chesley, Washington; Joseph Cochran, Greenbrier East; Massimo Darmelio, Morgantown; Justin DeMoulin, Jefferson; Evan Donatelli, Woodrow Wilson; Sam Duffy, Martinsburg; Carson Eckley, Woodrow Wilson; Erick Estrada, Washington; Jaden Fleshman, Cabell Midland; Jaytee Flores, Preston; Andy Forman, Preston; Dannen Fornaker, Wheeling Park; Ian Gainey, Ripley; Michael Groh, Washington; Grayson Hammitt, Riverside; Konnor Hawthorne, Washington; Aidan Holbert, Capital; Connor Hunting, Lincoln County; Tarek Jarrouj, George Washington; Xavier Jenkins, Martinsburg; Hayden Johnson, Woodrow Wilson; J.M. Jones, University; Steven Martinez, Greenbrier East; Mason Marnell, Spring Mills; Corbin McAllister, Hampshire; Kyle McCarthy, Bridgeport; Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans; Allara McKabe, South Charleston; Jack Mehosky, Spring Mills; Chance Minor, Oak Hill; Nick Murphy, Parkersburg South; JT Ohler, Parkersburg; Julian Orlando, Bridgeport; Mason Reddington, Jefferson; Dustin Richards, Martinsburg; Nathan Roemer, Martinsburg; Kaden Rogers, Parkersburg; Isaac Roop, Woodrow Wilson; Crosby Short, Spring Valley; Andrew Strawn, Hampshire; Aiden Turney, Jefferson; Jack Walker, Washington; Cameron Watts, Lincoln County; Dominick Webber, Spring Mills; Wyatt Williams, Huntington; Colton Workman, Oak Hill; Isaac Workman, Spring Valley

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.