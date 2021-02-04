Bridgeport’s Hill and Moore Ink on National Signing Day
Both heading to Mountain East Conference
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two will represent Bridgeport football in the Mountain East Conference.
First team all-state offensive lineman Devin Hill has signed with West Virginia State. Second team all-state defensive back Hayden Moore inked with Glenville State. Both players were a part of Bridgeport’s 2019 state championship team.
