Bridgeport’s Hill and Moore Ink on National Signing Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two will represent Bridgeport football in the Mountain East Conference.

First team all-state offensive lineman Devin Hill has signed with West Virginia State. Second team all-state defensive back Hayden Moore inked with Glenville State. Both players were a part of Bridgeport’s 2019 state championship team.

