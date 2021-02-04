Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Hill and Moore Ink on National Signing Day

Both heading to Mountain East Conference
Bridgeport athletics
Bridgeport athletics(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two will represent Bridgeport football in the Mountain East Conference.

First team all-state offensive lineman Devin Hill has signed with West Virginia State. Second team all-state defensive back Hayden Moore inked with Glenville State. Both players were a part of Bridgeport’s 2019 state championship team.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County

Latest News

Fairmont Senior athletics
Fairmont Senior Football Sending Two to MEC
University athletics
Two to Represent University in College Soccer
Morgantown athletics
Morgantown Sends Seven to College Athletics
Kysre Gondrezick
5 Sports Podcast Episode 4: Kysre Gondrezick