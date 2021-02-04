Advertisement

Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Route 250/31, known locally as Chesapeake-Hampton Road, will be closed at milepost 0.58 on Friday, Feb. 5, announced the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The expected hours of closure are 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

The closure is to perform an inspection on the bridge that spans the Buffalo Creek located 0.06 miles South of Marion County Route 250/18.

Detour routes are as follows: Marion CO 250/19, US 250, Marion CO 250/32, Marion CO 21 & Marion CO 250/18.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth overlooking the large area that can have six...
Bridgeport’s indoor recreation complex ‘The Bridge’ opening soon
Marion County parents, students can share thoughts on school calendar in survey
Marion County parents, students can share thoughts on school calendar in survey
Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection
Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection
Health officials report 574 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths in W.Va.
Health officials report 574 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths in W.Va.