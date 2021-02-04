Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Route 250/31, known locally as Chesapeake-Hampton Road, will be closed at milepost 0.58 on Friday, Feb. 5, announced the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The expected hours of closure are 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

The closure is to perform an inspection on the bridge that spans the Buffalo Creek located 0.06 miles South of Marion County Route 250/18.

Detour routes are as follows: Marion CO 250/19, US 250, Marion CO 250/32, Marion CO 21 & Marion CO 250/18.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.