Health officials report 574 new cases of COVID-19, 22 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 574 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 123,044.

199,458 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 79,513 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 22 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,080.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, an 87-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 96-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old male from Nicholas County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break together, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

DHHR officials said 18,468 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 396 patients are currently hospitalized, 109 patients are in ICU, and 52 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).

