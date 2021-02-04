Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several days of snowfall taking place, we’re finally taking a break from it tonight. This comes as an area of high pressure continues pushing eastward. We will see some clouds coming from the west, as a low-pressure system approaches, but tonight, we’ll be dry. We will be cold, however, with lows in the teens. More clouds come in after tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon, southerly winds lift warm air into our region, as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. This means we’ll see highs in the 40s. However, by the late-evening hours, the frontal boundary associated with the low-pressure system comes into our area, bringing rain into the lowlands. Because temperatures might be close to freezing in the mountains tomorrow night, we’ll see snow and rain/snow mix in the mountains. The system exits by Friday morning, leaving cloudy skies behind, along with a few snow showers, as cold temperatures move in for the day. Over the weekend, we’ll see dry conditions, with highs in the 30s. On Sunday, another frontal boundary brings snow showers into the area. This front then brings colder temperatures Monday morning, with lows in the teens. After Monday, we’ll likely see some more precipitation coming in.

Tonight: Upper-level clouds are coming in tonight, but thanks to high pressure, we’ll see dry weather. We will be chilly, however, with lows in the teens. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: A low-pressure system from the west will bring warm air into WV tomorrow morning and afternoon, with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. In the evening hours, a cold front starts approaching the region, bringing rain into the lowlands, and rain/snow mix and even freezing rain in the mountains. High: 42.

Friday: The rain leaves by the morning hours, as the frontal boundary moves east. Colder temperatures set up shop in the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few snow showers possible for the afternoon. High: 37.

Saturday: We’ll get another break from any precipitation for the day, as an area of high pressure comes close to WV, keeping us dry. High: 32.

