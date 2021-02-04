Advertisement

Kanawha deputy helps with baby delivery

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More often than not, Kanawha Deputy Brandon Shamblin is responding to situations where someone ends up in handcuffs.

However, just last week an unexpected call came along of a situation he’s never dealt with before.

“Sure enough, this lady’s ready to give birth. At that point I didn’t really know what to do, I don’t have any kids, I’ve never had that experience before, I never had that call before,” Shamblin said.

He was the first to arrive on scene of a woman on the brink of giving birth inside a tent in Charleston’s Tent City.

“As soon as I got down on the hill and realized this lady was about to give birth, a train had come through and I had no way of getting back to my car, I had no way for medics to come down,” Shamblin said.

He did everything he can to keep the new mother calm, and prepared to deliver the baby on his own unconventional circumstances.

“I was nervous, I was scared for the baby ‘cause it’s not in very good conditions, it’s cold, we were in a tent,” Shamblin said.

However, the trains eventually cleared, which opened the way for medics to arrive and deliver the baby.

“Hearing the first cry was actually a huge relief off my shoulders,” Shamblin said.

He was both relieved and overjoyed -- having the chance to be a part of someone’s milestone.

“In this instance I was able to assist in bringing life into the world,” Shamblin said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Alderson Broaddus begins administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth overlooking the large area that can have six...
Bridgeport’s indoor recreation complex ‘The Bridge’ opening soon
Marion County parents, students can share thoughts on school calendar in survey
Marion County parents, students can share thoughts on school calendar in survey
Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection
Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection
Chesapeake-Hampton Road to be closed for bridge inspection